Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TXG traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.38. The company had a trading volume of 76,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,018. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

