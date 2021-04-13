Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 91,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,238. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

