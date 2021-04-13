Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 393.8% in March

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 393.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Braveheart Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

