Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of Brazil Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

Shares of BMIX stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,059,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,223,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. The company has projects in iron, lithium, rare earths, titanium, nickel, and placer diamonds and gold. It has projects in lithium covering 28,316 acres; titanium comprising 8,009 acres; and rare earths, consisting of 30,390 acres.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.