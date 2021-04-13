Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

