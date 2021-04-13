Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,087 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

