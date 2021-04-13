Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Brigham Minerals worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 280.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a PE ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

