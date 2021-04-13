Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ (BFAM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.
BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.28. 330,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,066 shares of company stock worth $8,095,490. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
