Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ (BFAM) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.28. 330,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,066 shares of company stock worth $8,095,490. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

