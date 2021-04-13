Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $818,750.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10.
- On Friday, January 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70.
NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,525. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $97.23 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,553,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
