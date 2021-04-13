Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $818,750.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10.

On Friday, January 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,525. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $97.23 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,553,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

