Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 3,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

