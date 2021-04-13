Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 40,852 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

