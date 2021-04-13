Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $45.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.58 billion to $46.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 149.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of -569.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

