Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

BMY stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 149.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

