Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 92,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,599,632. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of -571.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

