Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $804.27

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.27 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 868.50 ($11.35). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 309,491 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 924.44 ($12.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 804.27.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

