Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $483.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

