Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

