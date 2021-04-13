Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $97.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $84.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $417.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $422.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $469.24 million, with estimates ranging from $442.10 million to $500.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $811.58 million, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

