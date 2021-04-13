Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. General Mills posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

