Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $436.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.00 million and the highest is $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

