Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $868.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 38.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.