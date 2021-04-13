Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $868.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 38.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

