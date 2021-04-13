Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $806.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $550.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $601.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.17. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,296,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

