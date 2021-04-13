Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $154.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $800.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several analysts have commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

