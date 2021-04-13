Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.05. Camden National reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Camden National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

