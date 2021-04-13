Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

