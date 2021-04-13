Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $829.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.12 million and the highest is $869.70 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

