Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE TU opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

