Brokers Set Expectations for DTE Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

