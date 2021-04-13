Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000. Altria Group makes up about 1.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,998. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

