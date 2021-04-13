Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $5,124,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,261.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,094.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,840.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

