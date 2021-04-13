Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,339 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 0.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 180,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,157. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

