Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,290 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 7.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $62,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,189,345 shares of company stock valued at $86,882,158. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. 4,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,644. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.