Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 676,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

