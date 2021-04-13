Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $94.07 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,314 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 10.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 1.79% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $94,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 282.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.