Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Graham worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $625.78. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $634.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

