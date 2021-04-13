Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE BAM.A traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.55. 318,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$38.77 and a 52-week high of C$57.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -381.13.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

