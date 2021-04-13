Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 386.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after buying an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $36,824,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.