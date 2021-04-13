Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) vs. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Critical Review

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49% Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.79%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.84%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 3.10 $87.72 million $1.10 13.60 Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.08 $6.38 million $0.84 22.56

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

