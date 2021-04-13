Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BRTHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

