BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $159.25 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00007817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.00677213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,886.30 or 0.99905505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.83 or 0.00929095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,366,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.