BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have commented on BTRS. William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BTRS stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

