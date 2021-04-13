BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 71.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $89.78 million and approximately $488.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00055994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00638570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038668 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

