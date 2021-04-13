Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $9.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 360,985 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

