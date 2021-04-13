Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

BMBL stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. 22,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,786. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bumble stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

