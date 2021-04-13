Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 818 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.58 and its 200 day moving average is $230.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

