Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

