Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $325.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.16 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

