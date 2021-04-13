Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 3,096.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.5 days.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

