Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 514.3% in March

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZZUY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

