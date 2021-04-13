Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $173.61 million and $465,396.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.64 or 0.00521521 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,817.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 799.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

